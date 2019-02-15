Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen get flirty on the campaign trail in trailer for Long Shot: Watch

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in "Long Shot" trailer

Unlikely romances are pretty much the conceit of every romantic comedy. It’s a trope that’ll never get old, namely because everyone wants to believe in the idea that the unlikely is likely. Also: the world is eternally miserable.

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron are the latest duo attempting to fit said mold in the forthcoming political comedy, Long Shot. Theron plays the Secretary of State looking to secure a presidential bid, while Rogen is a journalist doubling as her speechwriter.



Here’s the rub: The two share a curious past. Theron used to babysit Rogen, who had a major crush on her growing up. Naturally, as this kind of premise unfolds, feelings get tossed around, love is in the air, yadda, yadda, yadda. You know where this is going.

Still, who doesn’t love watching these two on screen? Also, if we’re judging from the first trailer, it looks like punchy, harmless fun, though admittedly much of that has to do with its use of David Bowie’s “Modern Love”. See for yourself below.

Long Shot will preview at South by Southwest and officially hit theaters on May 3rd. In addition to Theron and Rogen, the film stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., June Diane Raphael, Randall Park, Alexander Skarsgård, and Bob Odenkirk as the President in this universe.

