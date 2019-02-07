Chris Brown and Offset feud over 21 Savage meme

Offset (Heater Kaplan), 21 Savage (Phillip Cosores), and Chris Brown

Chris Brown, forever contemplative and mild-mannered, is in the middle of a social media meltdown after Offset called him out for poking fun at 21 Savage’s ongoing legal situation.

Over the weekend, 21 Savage was arrested by ICE over issues with his immigration status. Though many of his fellow musicians have come to his defense, Brown seemingly made light of the situation by posting a video of 21 Savage overdubbed with a British-sounding rapper. Offset responded by writing in Brown’s Instagram comments, “Memes ain’t funny lame,” provoking an angry outburst from Brown.



“F**k you lil boy. Better worry about what u got going and focus on ‘you,'” Brown wrote. “All this cap on IG is what’s lame. Yo energy wont [sic] that when I came to Drake show in LA. If you don’t get yo a hip a hop a hibbet a hibbet to the hip hip hop and ya don’t stop the rockin facea** out of my comments. Sensitive a** n***a. Call me personally. U want some clout when all u gotta do is pull up […] If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, suck my dick!”

Offset later responded to Brown with an Instagram Story that read, “Coke head don’t want 💨”