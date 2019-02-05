Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah announces new album, Ancestral Recall, shares title track: Stream

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah's artwork for Ancestral Recall

Jazz trumpeter and producer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah has announced the release of a new solo album called Ancestral Recall. It’s due out March 22nd via Ropeadope.

Ancestral Recall marks Adjuah’s first solo release since 2017’s The Centennial Trilogy. Last year, he teamed up with Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin to release an album as R+R=Now.



With Ancestral Recall, Adjuah seeks to “unify people via their musical and cultural voices by tearing down the sonic and social constructs that separate them,” according to a press release. “As a newly ascended Chieftain in the Black masking culture of New Orleans, he has been deeply committed to turning identity politics, as it is used in music, on its ear. Ancestral Recall seeks to excavate and update hidden histories in sound by displaying a sonic tapestry that illuminates the har-melodic movements found within rhythm.”

Adds Adjuah in a statement: “In its inception, Ancestral Recall was built as a map to decolonize sound; to challenge previously held misconceptions about some cultures of music; to codify a new folkloric tradition and begin the work of creating a national set of rhythms; rhythms rooted in the synergy between West African, First Nation, African Diaspora/Caribbean rhythms and their marriage to rhythmic templates found in trap music, alt-rock, and other modern forms. It is time we created a sound that dispels singular narratives of entire peoples and looks to finally represent the wealth of narratives found throughout the American experience. An experience that shows all forms of expression in sound are valid, as all people are.”

As a preview of the 12-song LP, Adjuah has unveiled its title track featuring Saul Williams. Take a listen below.

Ancestral Recall Tracklist:

01. Her Arrival

02. I Own the Night (feat. Saul Williams)

03. The Shared Stories of Rivals [KEITA] (feat. Saul Williams)

04. Forevergirl (feat. Chris Turner & Mike Larry Draw)

05. Diviner [Devan]

06. Overcomer

07. Songs She Never Heard (feat. Logan Richardson)

08. Ritual [Rise of Chief Adjuah]

09. Prophesy

10. Before (feat. Elena Pinderhughes)

11. Double Consciousness

12. Ancestral Recall (feat. Saul Williams)

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah 2019 Tour Dates:

02/05 – New York, NY @ Blue Note

02/06 – New York, NY @ Blue Note

02/07 – New York, NY @ Blue Note

02/08 – New York, NY @ Blue Note

02/14 – Amherst, MA @ UMass Amherst

02/15 – Chapel Hill, NC @ UNC Chapel Hill Memorial Hall

02/19 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

02/21 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

02/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy