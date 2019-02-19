Chromatics announce first tour dates in five years, share new song “Time Rider”: Stream

The last time anyone saw the Chromatics, they were performing in a forest with Julee Cruise on the penultimate episode of Twin Peaks: The Return. Beyond that, however, they haven’t actually toured together in nearly five years. That all changes in 2019.
Today, the band has announced their first tour in half a decade that kicks off on April 30th. A press release notes they’ll be revisiting “their favorite moments” from Night Drive, Kill For Love, Cherry, and the as-yet-released Dear Tommy. What’s more, they’ll be sharing dates with other Italians Do Better mainstays in Desire and In Mirrors.
To ignite the hype, they’ve also dropped a new song titled “Time Rider” that finds vocalist Ruth Radelet riding on a motorcycle that doubles as a metaphor for both time and death. “Can I take your hand? I want to ride with you into the storm,” she sings.
Escape into the video below and consult the dates (and tour poster) shortly after. In the meantime, revisit our extensive interview with Johnny Jewel in which he discusses working with David Lynch and his countless hours of recordings.
Chromatics 2019 Tour Dates:
04/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory, North Park
05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel >
05/22 – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club ^
05/24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/25 – Montreal, QC @ SAT *
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
05/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
05/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
06/04 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace
06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
06/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
* = w/ Tess Roby
> = w/ DJ set by Holy Ghost!