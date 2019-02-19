Chromatics announce first tour dates in five years, share new song “Time Rider”: Stream

Chromatics - "Time Rider"

The last time anyone saw the Chromatics, they were performing in a forest with Julee Cruise on the penultimate episode of Twin Peaks: The Return. Beyond that, however, they haven’t actually toured together in nearly five years. That all changes in 2019.

Today, the band has announced their first tour in half a decade that kicks off on April 30th. A press release notes they’ll be revisiting “their favorite moments” from Night Drive, Kill For Love, Cherry, and the as-yet-released Dear Tommy. What’s more, they’ll be sharing dates with other Italians Do Better mainstays in Desire and In Mirrors.



To ignite the hype, they’ve also dropped a new song titled “Time Rider” that finds vocalist Ruth Radelet riding on a motorcycle that doubles as a metaphor for both time and death. “Can I take your hand? I want to ride with you into the storm,” she sings.

Escape into the video below and consult the dates (and tour poster) shortly after. In the meantime, revisit our extensive interview with Johnny Jewel in which he discusses working with David Lynch and his countless hours of recordings.

Chromatics 2019 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory, North Park

05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel >

05/22 – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club ^

05/24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/25 – Montreal, QC @ SAT *

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

06/04 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace

06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

* = w/ Tess Roby

> = w/ DJ set by Holy Ghost!