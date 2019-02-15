Cold Cave reveal dramatic new single “Promised Land”: Stream

Cold Cave, photo by Amy Lee

Today, Los Angeles-based darkwave project Cold Cave returns with its first new material in nearly a year. Led by Wesley Eisold, the outfit has shared a single called “Promised Land”, as well as an accompanying music video.

Mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Together Pangea) and mastered by Bob Weston (The Breeders), the propulsive offering puts a moody yet refreshing twist on the traditional love song. Here, Eisold’s characteristic vocals are placed at the forefront, complemented by dramatic synths and glimmering, atmospheric harmonies from wife Amy Lee, who contributes often to Cold Cave both in the studio and on the road.



Check out “Promised Land” below via an enigmatic clip helmed by Travis Shinn and Jeremy Danger.

“Promised Land” follows up Cold Cave’s critically acclaimed EP, You & Me & Infinity, which was released in April of 2018. With the new single, the experimental project continues to defy industry expectations for the regular release of traditional LPs. Instead, the Eisold-led project has opted for a more independent and DIY approach to expanding their catalog, sporadically releasing individual tracks and select EPs over the years following their last full-length album, 2011’s Cherish the Light Years.

The song’s release comes ahead of the band’s extensive US tour, which begins this weekend in San Francisco. In addition to Eisold and Lee, the live band features Nils Blue, Ryan McMahon, and Anthony Anzaldo (Ceremony), marking Cold Cave’s return to a full live-band format. The tour features full support from Adult. and Vowws, with Psychic TV joining the groups for a lone performance at New York’s Brooklyn Steel on March 4th. Find the full schedule below and ticketing information on the group’s website.

Cold Cave 2019 Tour Dates:

02/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

02/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/19 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

02/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater

02/22 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee

02/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

02/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/02 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

03/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03/06 – Carrboro, NC @ The Cat’s Cradle

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

03/09 – W. Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables

03/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

03/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/14 – Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun WKND

03/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolfe

03/17 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

03/19 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

03/20 – Tijuana, MX @ Black Box

03/21 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel

* = w/ Psychic TV

Purchase Cold Cave releases on vinyl by heading over to ReverbLP.