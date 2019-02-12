Comedy Central to reboot Crank Yankers

Eminem in Crank Yankers

With The Muppets having entered the rap battle ring, what better time than the present to bring back the original smack-talking, potty-mouthed puppets?

Comedy Central is officially rebooting Crank Yankers, the early aughts TV series starring crude, prank-calling puppets. Co-creator Jimmy Kimmel announced the news on Monday evening, noting that the reboot will be the first project through his new Kimmelot production company.



The reboot will span 20 episodes, and to keep up with the times, will incorporate social media and e-sport platforms. Kimmel is onboard, but it’s unclear if other actors from the show’s initial run will be joining him as well.

Crank Yankers originally aired on Comedy Central from 2002 to 2007 and featured a recurring cast voiced by the likes of Wanda Sykes, Tracy Morgan, Sarah Silverman, Fred Armisen, David Alan Grier, Kimmel, and fellow co-creator Adam Corolla. Over the course of its run, the show also enlisted the talent of special guests Jeff Goldblum, Tenacious D, Eminem, Stephen Colbert, and Kenan Thompson.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make. Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call, and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again,” Kimmel said.

A release date for the reboot is yet to be announced. In the meantime, revisit some best-of highlights.