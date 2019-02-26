Consequence of Sound announces SXSW party at Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion

Consequence of Sound is taking its talents to Austin next month.

This year, we’ll once again participate in the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion, a three-day event going down at Austin’s Historic Scoot Inn during SXSW 2019 (March 14th-16th).



The lineup includes Broken Social Scene, White Denim, The Get Up Kids, The Joy Formidable, Strand of Oaks, Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Marcus King Band, Reignwolf, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Hayes Carll, Billy Strings, The Beths, Crumb, Combo Chimbita, Alice Phoebe Lou, Yola, Tasha, Illiterate Light, Garcia Peoples, LUTHI, and more to be announced. A full lineup announcement, including details on our showcase, will be announced shortly.

In addition to the music, attendees can participate in the Harley-Davidson JUMPSTART™ activation and briefly ride one of the motorcycle company’s legendary hogs.

This year, Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is partnering with MiiR to further our mission of minimizing waste; geuest attending will be provided with a MiiR reusable metal cup. Additionally, Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion’s Roadie Lounge will give back to the hardworking people essential to making each show happen – the bands and their crew. Welcoming artists, stagehands, lighting operators, tour managers, instrument techs, and everyone else deemed a “Roadie,” —the Roadie Lounge will provide a much needed recharge to help power through SXSW.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is free to attend, but please make sure to RSVP.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is presented in partnership with Harley-Davidson. Along with Consequence of Sound, curators include BrooklynVegan, Relix, and Shout It Out Loud Music.