Shudder’s Creepshow TV series to include stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, and many more

Production is currently underway on Shudder’s forthcoming TV series adaptation of Stephen King and George A. Romero’s Creepshow. The series was announced last summer withThe Walking Dead executive producer and legendary makeup effects wizard Greg Nicotero at the helm.

Today, the streaming service detailed the first season, which will span six-episodes and feature segments based on stories from a selection of acclaimed horror writers, including the Master of Horror himself. While the press release doesn’t specify which story of his will be told, it was recently reported that Nicotero will be adapting his nasty Skeleton Crew story “Survivor Type”.



Other authors and stories include King’s son Joe Hill (“By the Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain”), Josh Malerman (“House of the Head”), Joe Lansdale (“The Companion”), Christopher Buehlman (“The Man in the Suitcase”), Bruce Jones (“All Hallows Eve”), John Esposito (“Night of the Paw”), and Rob Schrab (“Bad Wolf Down”).

A number of directors have also been announced, which include Nicotero, David Bruckner (The Ritual), Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound, XX), Rob Schrab (Ghosted, Community), and original Creepshow assistant director John Harrison.

Nicotero released a statement on the series:

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true. Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

