Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters will never break up: “It’s like your grandparents getting divorced. It’s not gonna f*ckin’ happen”

Foo Fighters, photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters were forced to postpone a pair of gigs in New Orleans this weekend as frontman Dave Grohl recovers from arm surgery.

Speaking at the Pollstar Live conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday (via Billboard), Grohl revealed that he underwent the procedure last week following the band’s Super Bowl concert. “This is something I’ve had to deal with for a long time and it’s not the end of the world but I did have to have surgery on my arm because I need it to pay the rent,” Grohl explained.



“It’s funny having surgery because you actually get a little bit of rest,” he added. “Right before they wheeled me in [for surgery] the guys said ‘hey, we’re going to give you something that’s going to make you feel really good’ and I thought I finally get to take a nap.”

As Grohl explains, the surgery was necessary to keep his arm in good shape for many more years to come. That’s especially important since Grohl has no plans to slow down.

“For the first twenty years of our band it was, let’s make another record and that’s probably going to do it. Let’s get one more in there and call it a day,” Grohl said. “Then it gets to the point to where I refer to it like imagine your grandparents getting a divorce. I’m sure it happens sometimes, but why? You can’t break up. Who even cares any more? Just go play shows.”

Grohl expressed similar sentiments during Foo Fighters’ Super Bowl concert in Atlanta. “I don’t know when y’all are gonna see us again, but you will… because we’re too f*ckin’ old to break up,” he told the crowd. “It’s like your grandparents getting divorced. It’s not gonna f*ckin’ happen.”

Elsewhere during his talk at Pollstar Live, Grohl expressed his fandom of Billie Eilish, saying, “The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991. People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”