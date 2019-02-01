Dave Grohl joins Zac Brown Band onstage for Metallica cover: Watch

Dave Grohl and Zac Brown Band, via YouTube: Eric Moran

With Foo Fighters set to play a pre-Super Bowl concert tomorrow night (February 2nd) in Atlanta, Dave Grohl was in town to join Zac Brown Band onstage during the Atlanta-based country music act’s show at the Tabernacle last night (January 31st). Instead of going country, Grohl rocked the Metallica classic “Enter Sandman” with Zac and company.

Grohl got a little practice back in October, when he brought a 10-year-old guitarist up onstage during a Foo Fighters show, and they rocked a few verses and the chorus of “Enter Sandman”, but this time he performed the whole song with Zac Brown Band.



The Foo Fighters singer’s powerful rasp was backed by the eight-member band, including a violinist who delivered an impressive metal-infused solo. Watch the performance below:

Foo Fighters’ “Super Saturday Night” concert will air on DIRECTV’s channel 239 and stream on Twitter at 11 p.m. ET, with the Foos taking the stage at 11:15. Run the Jewels will be the special guests at the show.

As for Zac Brown Band, you can pick up tickets to their upcoming show here.