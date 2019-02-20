Menu
Film News
Breaking Hollywood film news for fans of
comedy, drama, action, romance, and beyond

David Lynch’s Blue Velvet heading to Criterion with nearly an hour of deleted material

Also featuring two documentaries that'll leave you singing Roy Orbison

by
on February 19, 2019, 8:03pm
1 comment
Laura Dern, Kyle Maclachlan, Blue Velvet, Drama, David Lynch, Criterion
Laura Dern and Kyle Maclachlan in Blue Velvet

David Lynch’s Blue Velvet is finally part of the Criterion Collection.

Due out May 28th, the new edition of the 1986 classic will include a 4K digital restoration, as supervised by the maestro himself, in addition to 51 minutes of deleted scenes and alternate takes assembled by Lynch dubbed The Lost Footage.

“It’s incredible,” Lynch told KCRW of the footage in 2011. “I’m seeing stuff I thought was gone forever.”

What’s more, the release will also include Blue Velvet Revisited, “a feature-length meditation” directed by Peter Braatz that was originally screened at the inaugural Festival of Disruption in 2016.

(Ranking: Every David Lynch Movie from Worst to Best)

That’s not the only documentary, either, as fans will also be able to grab another Pabst for Mysteries of Love, a 70-minute documentary from 2002 on the making of the film.

Pre-orders are currently on-going over at Criterion. Revisit the trailer below.

Previous Story
Daniel Kaluuya in talks to play Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Jesus Was My Homeboy
Next Story
Calling all live music fans! Win an all-expenses paid live music experience in Austin, TX
1 comment