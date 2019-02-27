Deafheaven bring the heavy on new song “Black Brick”: Stream

Deafheaven, photo by Nicholas Sayers

Deafheaven are giving fans a treat in advance of their upcoming North American tour with Baroness. The post-metal act has shared a new song, “Black Brick”, a relentlessly heavy track that is being called a B-side from their latest album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which arrived this past summer.

While the band has been described as “blackgaze”, a combination of black metal and shoegaze, “Black Brick” is a riff-heavy and thrashy track that pounds hard from the get-go and never lets up.



On the song, singer George Clarke growls with poetic lines like, “A caustic womb/ Champagne light/ After/ The sacred deep blue majesty of dawn/ Naked/ And cordial and virgin/ Patience and poise/ Twin ribbons bare.”

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love came out on July 13th, 2018, earning a rave review here at Consequence of Sound, and landing at #3 on Heavy Consequence’s list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018.

As mentioned, Deafheaven will embark on a North American tour with Baroness, beginning March 8th in Houston, Texas, and running through April 14th at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Zeal & Ardor will open all the non-festival dates. In June, Deafheaven will join Gojira for a brief US jaunt, as well. Tickets for all shows are available here, while dates can be seen below.

Deafheaven 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

03/10 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

03/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues *

03/16 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre *

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre *

03/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *

03/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *

03/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory *

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

03/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater *

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

03/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

04/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theater *

04/05 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

04/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

04/07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

04/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

04/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ^

06/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

06/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore #

06/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

08/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

* = with Baroness and Zeal & Ardor

# = with Gojira and All Them Witches