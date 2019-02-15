Denzel Curry covers Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade”: Watch

Denzel Curry covers Rage Against the Machine for triple j

Consequence of Sound praised Denzel Curry for the versatility he showcased throughout his excellent 2018 album, TA1300. However, nothing could have prepared us for the Florida rapper’s latest release, which sees him mightily crossing over into alternative rock.

For his session for triple j’s Like a Version cover series, Curry chose to tackle “Bulls on Parade”, the 1996 hit from Rage Against the Machine. It’s not a track we’d imagine Curry to readily cue up at karaoke, but color us impressed — he absolutely throws it down, Zack de la Rocha intensity and all.



(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

Watch it below, followed by his performance of TA1300 single “Black Balloons” .

Curry will soon join Billie Eilish, our 2018 Rookie of the Year, on her sold-out tour.

