Devil Master conjure up video for new song “Black Flame Candle”: Watch

Hailing from Philadelphia, Devil Master combine elements of black metal and punk rock for a truly unique sound, as heard on “Black Flame Candle”, a new song and music video premiering right here at Heavy Consequence and Consequence of Sound. The track appears on the band’s debut full-length album, Satan Spits on Children of Light, due out March 1st via Relapse Records.
Armed with a lineup of musicians whose names are as intriguingly sinister as the music they play — guitarists Darkest Prince and Hades Apparition, vocalist Disembody, bassist Spirit Mirror, drummer Del, and keyboardist Dodder — Devil Master deliver a fast-paced, death-rock riff on “Black Flame Candle”, equal parts infectious and ominous.
The video (watch below) adds to the menacing vibe of the song, as an unfortunate young man is dragged through the snow while hopped up on goofballs, and subjected to a violent satanic ritual. As the band states: “Here is the third track to the album, set to us breaking in to an abandoned church while almost choking/freezing our good friend Eric to death, after pumping him full of hallucinogens…”
Regarding their distinct sound, guitarist Darkest Prince professes, “We’re not pandering to any trends or other genres. It’s entirely its own thing. It’s for people to open their minds and have fun with — but also get lost in.”
Satan Spits on Children of Light follows 2018’s Manifestations, which compiled their 2016 self-titled demo and their 2017 EP Inhabit the Corpse. The new album, which was produced by Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip) can be pre-ordered at this location, while the band tour dates can be seen below the video.
Devil Master 2019 Tour Dates:
02/07 – Portland, OR @ Torment is Flesh Vol. 2
03/01 – Richmond, VA @ Chicken Fiesta
03/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Fantasy
03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
03/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Below
03/06 – Houston, TX @ Dan Electro’s
03/07 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
03/08 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room
03/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Mothership Connection
03/10 – Kansas City, MO @ TBD
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ranchos Huevos
03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Coalition
03/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Pour Boy
03/14 – Montreal, QC @ La Plante
03/15 – New York City, NY @ Sabbat’s Lair
03/16 – Montclair, NJ @ The Meatlocker
03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (Record Release Party)
04/11 – 04/14: Washington, D.C. @ Damaged City Fest
04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – The Foundry
04/13 – Cleveland, OH @ The Phantasy
04/18 – Washington, D.C. MD @ Atlas Brew Works
Satan Spits on Children of Light Artwork:
Satan Spits on Children of Light Tracklist:
01. Listen, Sweet Demons…
02. Nightmares in the Human Collapse
03. Black Flame Candle
04. Devil Is Your Master
05. Christ’s Last Hiss
06. Skeleton Hand
07. Nuit
08. Gaunt Immortality
09. Desperate Shadow
10. Her Thirsty Whip
11. Dance of Fullmoon Specter
12. Webs of Sorrow
13. XIII