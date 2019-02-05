Devil Master conjure up video for new song “Black Flame Candle”: Watch

Devil Master, photo by Shang Whaley

Hailing from Philadelphia, Devil Master combine elements of black metal and punk rock for a truly unique sound, as heard on “Black Flame Candle”, a new song and music video premiering right here at Heavy Consequence and Consequence of Sound. The track appears on the band’s debut full-length album, Satan Spits on Children of Light, due out March 1st via Relapse Records.

Armed with a lineup of musicians whose names are as intriguingly sinister as the music they play — guitarists Darkest Prince and Hades Apparition, vocalist Disembody, bassist Spirit Mirror, drummer Del, and keyboardist Dodder — Devil Master deliver a fast-paced, death-rock riff on “Black Flame Candle”, equal parts infectious and ominous.



The video (watch below) adds to the menacing vibe of the song, as an unfortunate young man is dragged through the snow while hopped up on goofballs, and subjected to a violent satanic ritual. As the band states: “Here is the third track to the album, set to us breaking in to an abandoned church while almost choking/freezing our good friend Eric to death, after pumping him full of hallucinogens…”

Regarding their distinct sound, guitarist Darkest Prince professes, “We’re not pandering to any trends or other genres. It’s entirely its own thing. It’s for people to open their minds and have fun with — but also get lost in.”

Satan Spits on Children of Light follows 2018’s Manifestations, which compiled their 2016 self-titled demo and their 2017 EP Inhabit the Corpse. The new album, which was produced by Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip) can be pre-ordered at this location, while the band tour dates can be seen below the video.

Devil Master 2019 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Portland, OR @ Torment is Flesh Vol. 2

03/01 – Richmond, VA @ Chicken Fiesta

03/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Fantasy

03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Below

03/06 – Houston, TX @ Dan Electro’s

03/07 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room

03/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Mothership Connection

03/10 – Kansas City, MO @ TBD

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ranchos Huevos

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Coalition

03/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Pour Boy

03/14 – Montreal, QC @ La Plante

03/15 – New York City, NY @ Sabbat’s Lair

03/16 – Montclair, NJ @ The Meatlocker

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (Record Release Party)

04/11 – 04/14: Washington, D.C. @ Damaged City Fest

04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – The Foundry

04/13 – Cleveland, OH @ The Phantasy

04/18 – Washington, D.C. MD @ Atlas Brew Works

Satan Spits on Children of Light Artwork:

Satan Spits on Children of Light Tracklist:

01. Listen, Sweet Demons…

02. Nightmares in the Human Collapse

03. Black Flame Candle

04. Devil Is Your Master

05. Christ’s Last Hiss

06. Skeleton Hand

07. Nuit

08. Gaunt Immortality

09. Desperate Shadow

10. Her Thirsty Whip

11. Dance of Fullmoon Specter

12. Webs of Sorrow

13. XIII