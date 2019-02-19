Menu
Diana Ross to celebrate 75th birthday with 2019 tour

R&B icon to play a handful of shows this spring and summer

by
February 19, 2019
Diana Ross 2019 Tour Dates
Diana Ross

Diana Ross will turn 75 on March 26th, but she’s already begun celebrating. The soul and R&B icon delivered a career-spanning performance at the Grammys earlier this month, and now she’ll bring the party on the road with a new string of US tour dates.

Following a previously announced three-night residency at Wynn Las Vegas that begins tomorrow, Miss Ross will play five shows across the country. April will see her stop in Catoosa, Oklahoma and New Orleans, Louisiana, while June will feature stops in New York City (at Radio City Music Hall, no less!) and Vienna, Virginia. The finally gig on the schedule is a July 22nd performance at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and you can find Ross’ itinerary below. You can also get tickets here.

Diana Ross 2019 Tour Dates:
02/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
02/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
04/13 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa
04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots
06/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/27 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap
07/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

