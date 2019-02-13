Disney can’t hold back the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 anymore: Watch

Frozen 2

The seasonal cold might be bothering you plenty, but the first trailer for Frozen 2 should go a ways to warming you up with anticipation.

Disney has shared its first look at the highly anticipated animated sequel, which brings fans back to the land of Arendelle. The teaser doesn’t reveal much by way of plot: We see Elsa (Idina Menzel) on a stark beach trying to use her powers to get through the towering waves, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) riding Sven in a pack of reindeer, and Anna (Kristen Bell) and Olaf (Josh Gad) joining both of them to gaze out onto a stunning fall valley. In the middle, there are glimpses of what appear to be two fresh characters, and though neither speaks in the clip, good money has it that these will be voiced by new cast members Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.



The trailer also gives a taste of the new score from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Oscar-winning pair behind “Let It Go”. It sounds and looks like things are going to be even more epic this time out, so watch the preview below.

The sequel to 2013’s smash Frozen is out November 22nd. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee are back as directors, while Lee returned to screenwriting duties alongside Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures).