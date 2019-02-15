Cardi B and Post Malone to play DJ Khaled’s Days of Summer 2019 cruise

Cardi B, DJ Khaled (Philip Cosores), and Post Malone (Caroline Daniel)

DJ Khaled’s got the keys to his very own cruise ship.

From June 28th to July 1st, the superstar producer will host Days of Summer, his second such cruise of the Caribbean. He’ll be joined by Cardi B, Post Malone, and a host of other acts, all of who will perform sets over the course of the four-day voyage.



The cruise also promises a number of other parities and activities, including meet-n-greets, comedy shows, panels, casino games, and a 24-hour buffet in addition to the usual accommodations of a luxury cruise. Maybe Post Malone can also use it as an opportunity to finally take a shower?

More information, including ticketing details, can be found on the cruise’s website.

Last night, Cardi B released her new single, a collaboration with Bruno Mars called “Please Me”. Take a listen to it below.