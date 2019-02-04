DMX announces It’s Dark and Hell is Hot 20th anniversary tour

DMX is back and in full effect following his release from federal prison, where he served a year-long sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion. The Ruff Ryder rapper waited hardly a day before performing his first concert out of prison, putting on a show for some 100 guests as a surprise Ja Rule-replacement for a Staten Island sushi restaurant party. Now DMX is ready to embark on a proper tour, and he’s doing so for a special occasion: the 20th anniversary of his classic debut, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.
The album actually turned 20 in May of last year, but as DMX was locked up at the time, he’s making sure to give the occasion a belated celebration. The two-month trek begins in Oklahoma City this March and runs through the whole country with stops at Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, and Chicago. The party will wrap up in Pittsburgh on May 7th ahead of his appearance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.
Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 8th. You can also get them here.
DMX 2019 US Tour Dates:
03/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Farmers Market
03/09 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex
03/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel
04/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/04 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
04/05 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/06 – Phildalphia, PA @ TLA
04/07 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
04/09 – Charlotte, NC @ World
04/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
04/11 – Ybor City, FL @ Ritz
04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/13 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
04/14 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/17 – Albuqerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
04/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
04/21 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
04/23 – Portland OR @ Roseland Ballroom
04/24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
04/28 – Lawerence, KS @ The Granada
04/30 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
05/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
05/03 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
05/04 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Foxtail
05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud