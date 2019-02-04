DMX announces It’s Dark and Hell is Hot 20th anniversary tour

DMX

DMX is back and in full effect following his release from federal prison, where he served a year-long sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion. The Ruff Ryder rapper waited hardly a day before performing his first concert out of prison, putting on a show for some 100 guests as a surprise Ja Rule-replacement for a Staten Island sushi restaurant party. Now DMX is ready to embark on a proper tour, and he’s doing so for a special occasion: the 20th anniversary of his classic debut, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.

The album actually turned 20 in May of last year, but as DMX was locked up at the time, he’s making sure to give the occasion a belated celebration. The two-month trek begins in Oklahoma City this March and runs through the whole country with stops at Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, and Chicago. The party will wrap up in Pittsburgh on May 7th ahead of his appearance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.



Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 8th. You can also get them here.

DMX 2019 US Tour Dates:

03/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Farmers Market

03/09 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex

03/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel

04/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/04 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/05 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/06 – Phildalphia, PA @ TLA

04/07 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

04/09 – Charlotte, NC @ World

04/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

04/11 – Ybor City, FL @ Ritz

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/13 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

04/14 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/17 – Albuqerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04/21 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

04/23 – Portland OR @ Roseland Ballroom

04/24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

04/28 – Lawerence, KS @ The Granada

04/30 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

05/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

05/03 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Foxtail

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud