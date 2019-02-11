Dolly Parton celebrates Dolly Parton with Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and more at 2019 Grammys: Watch

Dolly Parton Tribute at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Dolly Parton knows how to throw a party. After all, she has an entire theme park dedicated to her name (see: Dollywood). So, it’s not the least surprising that the iconic country artist would join in on her own tribute at the 2019 Grammy Awards alongside an eclectic ensemble of young all-stars.

Joining Parton for the wild hay ride were Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, and Little Big Town. Together, they swung through a medley of greatest hits that was totally befitting of the — ahem — singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman, and philanthropist.



Perry and Musgraves kicked off the fun with “Here You Come Again” before Parton joined in for the end. This lead straight into Parton’s wicked duet with Cyrus on “Jolene”, which carried over into a teary cover of Neil Young’s “After the Goldrush” between the two and Morris.

Then things got Pure Dolly with a vivid rendition of newer track “Red Shoes” with Little Big Town. Then they segued into the finale of her timeless hit “9 to 5”, which brought everyone back on stage for what can best be described as a country pop jamboree.

Join in on the fun below.

VIDEO: Katy Perry, Dolly Parton e Kacey Musgraves cantando "Here You Come Again" no #GRAMMYs 2019! pic.twitter.com/o789SxihIj — PKP MÍDIAS (@PKPsite) February 11, 2019

Video of Miley and Dolly Parton performing “Jolene” at #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VdKuCuUhyQ — Miley Cyrus Charts 💔 (@mileyccharts) February 11, 2019

Who better to duo with Dolly than her goddaughter? #Grammys pic.twitter.com/kzpApnpDHq — Access (@accessonline) February 11, 2019

With a record 41 career top-10 country albums, 110 charting singles, and over 3,000 songs to her name, Parton has been nominated a jaw-dropping 47 times at the Grammys and has taken home nine, which includes a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

