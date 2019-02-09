Donald Glover bleached his beard

Of late, a number of male celebrities are waxing nostalgic for the early days of Slim Shady and dying their hair platinum blonde. Donald Glover has gone one step forward — he’s bleached his beard.
The actor-rapper, who is set to headline Coachella in April, showed off his new look at a Grammys pre-party this past week (see above).
As to be expected, the ensuing memes have been quite epic:
While Glover is clearly in town for the Grammys, as we learned yesterday, he is not among the performers expected to take the stage. However, his single “This Is America” is up for both Record and Song of the Year, so there’s still a chance he’ll get to mean mug that bushy bleached beard for the camera.