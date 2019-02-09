Donald Glover bleached his beard

Donald Glover's beard (photo: Instagram)

Of late, a number of male celebrities are waxing nostalgic for the early days of Slim Shady and dying their hair platinum blonde. Donald Glover has gone one step forward — he’s bleached his beard.

The actor-rapper, who is set to headline Coachella in April, showed off his new look at a Grammys pre-party this past week (see above).



As to be expected, the ensuing memes have been quite epic:

Donald Glover’s new beard pic.twitter.com/081qbLO3Dm — Lydiard Militant (@LydiardMilitant) February 9, 2019

Childish Gambino/Donald Glover is rocking a 1970s G.I.Joe Adventure Team doll beard pic.twitter.com/hcrB7ziAxQ — Derek (@Latin4Cookies) February 9, 2019

Donald Glover's facial hair reminds me of Spencer Pratt's flesh-coloured beard pic.twitter.com/PBxYJrkNPf — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) February 8, 2019

While Glover is clearly in town for the Grammys, as we learned yesterday, he is not among the performers expected to take the stage. However, his single “This Is America” is up for both Record and Song of the Year, so there’s still a chance he’ll get to mean mug that bushy bleached beard for the camera.