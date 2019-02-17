Donald Trump calls SNL “the real collusion,” demands “retribution”

Alec Baldwin as Trump on SNL

It’s no secret that Donald Trump can’t handle even an ounce of criticism — let alone a joke making fun of him. Hell, it’s the reason he ran for president in the first place. He’s been especially annoyed by Saturday Night Live, despite the fact that he himself has twice hosted the late-night sketch show (with the latter appearance coming during his run for president).

Since assuming office, Trump has rattled off tweets calling SNL “unwatchable,” “not funny,” “totally biased,” and “a hit job”, and demanding it “be tested in the courts.” This morning, he fired off perhaps his most asinine tweet yet, declaring SNL “the real collusion” and demanding “retribution.”



“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” Trump tweeted. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

Presumambly, Trump was upset with last night’s cold opening, which saw Alec Baldwin spoof Trump’s declaration of a national emergency over the “crisis at the border” (which isn’t really a crisis at all, but Trump couldn’t get Mexico to pay for his dumb wall, so here we are). Watch the skit in question below.

Or, maybe he was bothered by the Russian hockey jersey worn by host Don Cheadle during the closing credits.

Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and “45” on the back at the end of SNL after hosting. Shade level: Masterful pic.twitter.com/hrDjPRulXy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2019

Either way, Trump continues to be more critical of a comedy show than he is of Russia. One could argue that’s the real national emergency.