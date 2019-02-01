Drake joins ASAP Rocky for “Nonstop” and “Sicko Mode” in LA: Watch

ASAP Rocky brought his “Injured Generation Tour” to The Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The trek supporting the MC’s latest album, Testing, already featured a strong lineup with Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Comethazine serving as openers. However, Rocky had a bigger surprise in store for the LA crowd, as he brought out Drake to join him on stage.

The guest appearance occurred after Rocky performed his Drizzy collaboration “Fuckin’ Problems”, a faint to lull the audience into a false sense of non-expectation. But as a voice said, “Stop test. Special guest, please reveal yourself. Let’s continue this test,” over the speakers, out stormed the 6 God to the hard beat of “Nonstop” off Scorpion. He also hung around for a second song that saw ASAP Rocky filling Travis Scott’s role on “Sicko Mode”.

Check out crowd-shot video of the surprise collaboration below.