Drake announces Las Vegas residency

Drake, photo by David Brendan Hall

Drake may have started at the bottom, but he now finds himself at the pinnacle of hip-hop as the genre’s most lucrative touring act. Thus, it was only a matter of time before a Las Vegas casino threw bags of cash his way in return for a multi-date residency.

The Toronto rapper is the latest A-list musician to set up shop in Sin City, following the lead of Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson, Blink-182, and others.



Over the course of 2019 and 2020, Drake will perform at least five shows at Vegas’ XS Night Club as part of a new partnership with Wynn Las Vegas. The next two dates are scheduled for May 4th and May 18th.

The residency will provide fans a rare opportunity to see Drake perform in a more intimate setting than has been the case in recent years. The XS Night Club has a capacity of about 4,800.

“We’re going to completely remove the DJ booth,” Wynn VP Alex Cordova told Rolling Stone. “Our artists perform in the round, so essentially, where the exterior and the interior space meets in the center, that’s where the stage is going to be. So Drake is going to be able to perform for the intimate crowd of 1,800 [on one side] and also to [a crowd of around 3,000] on the other side.”

You can get tickets to all of Drake’s upcoming dates here. Along with his Vegas residency, he’s set to tour the UK and Europe this Spring in continued support of his 2018 LP, Scorpion.