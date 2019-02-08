Dream Theater unveil video for new single “Paralyzed”: Stream

Dream Theater, via InsideOutMusic

While Dream Theater have already unleashed a couple of tracks from their upcoming album, Distance Over Time, they’ve just unveiled the disc’s first official single, “Paralyzed”, along with an accompanying animated music video.

Unlike the previous songs released from the album — “Untethered Angel” and “Fall Into the Light” — which both clock in at over six minutes, “Paralyzed” comes in at just over the radio-friendly four minutes. The track showcases both the melodic and aggressive sides of the veteran prog-metal act, kicking off with a marching drum beat and chopping guitar riff before James LaBrie’s vocals kick in at nearly the one-minute mark.



“The song is an introspective reflection on the negative impact that being obstinate or single-minded can have on important relationships,” said guitarist John Petrucci in a press release.

The music video for “Paralyzed” is an animated clip, created by Wayne Joyner, showing a futuristic look at artificial intelligence. Watch below:

Distance Over Time, which arrives February 22nd, marks the band’s first release via their own imprint, InsideOutMusic. The album can be pre-ordered at this location.

Dream Theater will embark on a tour to support Distance Over Time and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 album, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory. The trek begins March 20th in San Diego, California, and wraps with a show in Austin, Texas, on May 1st. See a full list of dates here.