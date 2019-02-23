Duff McKagan on Guns N’ Roses’ reunion album: “Oh, it’s real”

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

Duff McKagan is the latest Guns N’ Roses member to tease of a reunion album.

On Friday, the veteran bassist appeared on Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation (via Rolling Stone), where he admitted to having heard new music Axl Rose has set aside for the band’s first LP since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, and their first with McKagan and Slash since 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident?.



“Oh, it’s real,” he told Trunk, “but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it, and what happens next just happens.” He’s not wrong. After all, even Chinese Democracy, after all the hoopla and delays, seemingly dropped inconsequently in November 2008.

McKagan further elaborated on his comments, adding: “It’s never been that band that there’s a direct schedule of how we do things. I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don’t mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that’s for sure.”

That last sentiment echoes recent comments made by McKagan’s bandmates, particularly Slash, who last week told Japanese news outlet TVK Rock City, “Axl, Duff, myself and Richard have all talked about… there’s material and stuff going on already for a new record. It’s just, with Guns N’ Roses, you don’t go, ‘Oh, there’s a plan, and it’s gonna be like this,’ because that’s not how it works.”

Someone in the band needs to get the memo out to Richard Fortus then. Back in December, he told St. Louis radio station KSHE that, “We are going to try to do another record and get it out soon,” even adding, “I think it will happen faster than you think.”

Granted, fans of this band have long trained themselves to take any of these comments with a factory’s worth of salt, but it’s worth relishing the notion of a new album featuring a partial lineup of the Appetite for Destruction era. Until then, we can keep re-reading the tea leaves — you know, like hoping that Rose’s recent Looney Tunes track suggests there’s more to come — and play the hits.

