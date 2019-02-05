EarthGang recruit Young Thug for heartfelt new song “Proud of U”: Stream

EarthGang

EarthGang, our former Artist of the Month, are expected to release their debut album, Mirrorland, sometime in 2019. The follow-up their trilogy of EPs is due out through Dreamville Records, the label founded by J. Cole, with whom EarthGang toured last year.

With the LP nearing its completion — it’s reportedly “90%” finished — the hip-hop duo has broken off a new song today called “Proud of U”. It’s a heartfelt offering speckled with glimmering production and guest bars from fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

“All of these dreams that you done made true/ All of these things that you done gave to/ Call on me, I’ll carry you/There ain’t a thing I wouldn’t do,” rhymes EarthGang’s Johnny Venus. Meanwhile, Thugger brags about having “designer sex” with his lady friend. How sweet.

Listen in below.

“Proud of U” follows September’s excellent “Stuck”.

“Proud of U” Artwork:

Album is 90% complete 💆🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/IbLh4scmvf — Venus & Doc (@EarthGang) February 4, 2019