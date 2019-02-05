Menu
EarthGang recruit Young Thug for heartfelt new song “Proud of U”: Stream

Atlanta duo's debut album, Mirrorland, is "90% complete"

by
on February 05, 2019, 1:49pm
EarthGang "Proud of U" Young Thug new music song release
EarthGang

EarthGang, our former Artist of the Month, are expected to release their debut album, Mirrorland, sometime in 2019. The follow-up their trilogy of EPs is due out through Dreamville Records, the label founded by J. Cole, with whom EarthGang toured last year.

With the LP nearing its completion — it’s reportedly “90%” finished — the hip-hop duo has broken off a new song today called “Proud of U”. It’s a heartfelt offering speckled with glimmering production and guest bars from fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

“All of these dreams that you done made true/ All of these things that you done gave to/ Call on me, I’ll carry you/There ain’t a thing I wouldn’t do,” rhymes EarthGang’s Johnny Venus. Meanwhile, Thugger brags about having “designer sex” with his lady friend. How sweet.

Listen in below.

“Proud of U” follows September’s excellent “Stuck”.

To Purchase EarthGang releases on vinyl, head over to ReverbLP.

“Proud of U” Artwork:

Earthgang young thug "proud of u" single cover artwork

