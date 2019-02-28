Emerge Festival reveals 2019 lineup: Laura Jane Grace, Andrew Bird, Big Freedia, David Hogg

Andrew Bird (photo by Philip Cosores), Laura Jane Grace, and Talib Kweli (photos by Ben Kaye)

Las Vegas’ Emerge Festival seeks to highlight the inherit connection between music and social movements. Taking place May 31st and June 1st at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the event brings together artists with prominent activists to engage in frank discussions about the questions facing our culture — as well as enjoy music. Today, Emerge has revealed its 2019 lineup of performers and speakers, all coming together under the banner themes of Protest, Self, Brave, and Sex.

Presented as a “fantasy dinner party,” the festival will be broken into four banner showcases, each exploring a different theme. The four-house showcases will weave together speakers, poets, artists, and performers in creating a fully immersive experience. Specifically, Protest will address all the ways communities fight for real social and policy changes historically and in the modern age, Self will focus on on body positivity and mental health, Brave will seek to tackle the fear that leads to ignorance and violence, and Sex will highlight topics like sex positivity and consent.



On the music front, notable performers include Andrew Bird, Laura Jane Grace, Big Freedia, Talib Kweli, and The Ladies of LCD Soundsystem (Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang). Also confirmed are Bedouine, Leikli47, Bishop Briggs, Cherry Glazzer, Yoke Lore, Hobo Johnson, JID, Marian Hill, Nahko & Medicine for the People, Tasha, Tank and the Bangas, and Le1f.

Prominent speakers and activists incldude David Hogg (March for Our Lives), Patrisse Cullors (Black Lives Matter), transgender pastor Paula include and her son Jonathan, immigration rights activist Jose Antonio Vargas, and mental health comedian/cartoonist AlecWithPen, among others.

For more information, including ticketing info, head to the Emerge website.