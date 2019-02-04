Ex Hex are “Tough Enough” to survive the apocalypse in video for new song: Watch

Ex Hex, the DC-based noise pop trio led by Helium/Wild Flag’s Mary Timony, had a solid breakout in 2014 with their debut LP, Rips. Five years later, the trio is finally ready to follow that album up with their sophomore full-length, It’s Real, set for a March 22nd release. After sharing the shimmering single “Cosmic Cave” to coincide with the album announcement, the band is back today with another new taste in “Tough Enough”.
The opening track off It’s Real, “Tough Enough” is a leather-clad booster of garage pop resilience. With power chord riffs backed up by whammy-heavy undercurrents, the track encourages “turning on your tough switch and forging ahead through whatever storms are happening around you ’cause you have no choice,” as a Ex Hex put it in a press release.
“Tough Enough” comes via its Brandon Herman-directed video, which sees the band surviving a nuclear apocalypse to become rock saviors of the New World. Check out the clip below.
Ex Hex have also expanded their 2019 tour schedule with a new run of European dates. Find their full schedule below.
Ex Hex 2019 Tour Dates:
04/02 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
04/04 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
04/05 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *
04/06 – Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe *
04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *
04/08 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch *
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
04/11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon *
04/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *
04/13 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb *
04/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre *
04/17 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^
04/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin ^
04/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore ^
04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile ^
04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^
04/24 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s ^
04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^
04/26 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport ^
04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^
04/28 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^
04/30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^
05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club ^
05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^
05/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^
05/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^
05/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
05/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social
05/25 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
05/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
05/28 – London, UK @ Village Underground
05/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05/31 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Witlof Bar
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/03 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Exil
06/05 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
06/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
* = w/ Moaning
^ = w/ Feels
# = w/ Japanese Breakfast and Eternal Summers
% = w/ The Massthetics and Clear Channel