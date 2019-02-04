Ex Hex are “Tough Enough” to survive the apocalypse in video for new song: Watch

Ex Hex's "Tough Enough" video

Ex Hex, the DC-based noise pop trio led by Helium/Wild Flag’s Mary Timony, had a solid breakout in 2014 with their debut LP, Rips. Five years later, the trio is finally ready to follow that album up with their sophomore full-length, It’s Real, set for a March 22nd release. After sharing the shimmering single “Cosmic Cave” to coincide with the album announcement, the band is back today with another new taste in “Tough Enough”.

The opening track off It’s Real, “Tough Enough” is a leather-clad booster of garage pop resilience. With power chord riffs backed up by whammy-heavy undercurrents, the track encourages “turning on your tough switch and forging ahead through whatever storms are happening around you ’cause you have no choice,” as a Ex Hex put it in a press release.



“Tough Enough” comes via its Brandon Herman-directed video, which sees the band surviving a nuclear apocalypse to become rock saviors of the New World. Check out the clip below.

Ex Hex have also expanded their 2019 tour schedule with a new run of European dates. Find their full schedule below.

Ex Hex 2019 Tour Dates:

04/02 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/04 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/05 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *

04/06 – Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe *

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

04/08 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch *

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon *

04/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

04/13 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb *

04/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre *

04/17 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

04/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin ^

04/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore ^

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile ^

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

04/24 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s ^

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

04/26 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport ^

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

04/28 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

04/30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club ^

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

05/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

05/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

05/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social

05/25 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

05/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

05/28 – London, UK @ Village Underground

05/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/31 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Witlof Bar

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/03 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Exil

06/05 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

06/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

* = w/ Moaning

^ = w/ Feels

# = w/ Japanese Breakfast and Eternal Summers

% = w/ The Massthetics and Clear Channel