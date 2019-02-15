Fallujah unleash “Dopamine” off upcoming album, Undying Light: Stream

Fallujah, courtesy of Nuclear Blast

Fallujah are set to release their fourth album, Undying Light, on March 15th, and the California progressive death metallers have joined forces with Heavy Consequence to premiere the new track “Dopamine” (listen below).

Undying Light marks the Fallujah’s first album with new singer Antonio Palermo, who joined the band following the departure of longtime frontman Alex Hoffman. Guitarist Scott Carstairs says the lineup change has allowed Fallujah to expand their sound.



“This time around we knew from the get-go that we wanted this record to be raw and honest,” explains Carstairs. “We wanted to move the music further but still showcase the sound and emotions this band has always evoked. With the addition of Antonio, we have been able to take the sound to new levels of emotion, a sound we have been striving to achieve for years but couldn’t quite get to until now.”

As for the song “Dopamine”, Carstairs tells us, “With Undying Light, we pushed the boundaries of what we consider to be progressive music. The album presents the listener with as varied a sonic terrain as you would come to expect form Fallujah. We’re excited to share with you some of the darker moments from Undying Light. ‘Dopamine’ highlights the struggle for authenticity in an increasingly inauthentic world.”

He adds, “We set out to create a new sound within the atmospheric tradition of Fallujah, and ‘Dopamine’ reveals the deepest moments of rejection and rebellion found on Undying Light. This current tour with Obscura, Allegaeon and First Fragment is connecting us with so many new and old fans that we feel we have to share this song with in a live setting, face to face. European friends and family come to a show and check out ‘Dopamine.'”

As Carstairs mentions, Fallujah are currently wrapping up a tour with Obscura and others in Europe, but they’ll be back on the road in the United States on the “Chaos & Carnage” tour featuring Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Revocation, and more. See the dates below, and get tickets here.

Undying Light is available for pre-order in various packages via Nuclear Blast.

Fallujah 2019 Tour Dates:

02/15 – Lyon, FR @ CCO Villeurbanne *

02/16 – Milan, IT @ Legend 54 *

02/17 – Aarau, CH @ KiFF *

02/18 – Vienna, AT @ Arena *

02/19 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island *

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Lido *

02/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo *

02/22 – Oberhausen, DE @ Kulttempel *

02/23 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse *

04/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom #

04/19 – Worcester, MA – Palladium #

04/20 – Reading, PA – Reverb #

04/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater #

04/24 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

04/25 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall #

04/26 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot #

04/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave #

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze #

04/30 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater #

05/02 – Berkley, CA – UC Theatre #

05/03 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues #

05/04 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom #

05/05 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater #

05/07 – Springfield, MO – The Complex #

05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom #

05/09 – San Antonio, TX – Rock Box #

05/10 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live #

05/11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live #

05/12 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues #

05/13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre #

05/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution #

05/16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live #

05/17 – Winston Salem, NC – Ramkat #

* = with Obscura, Allegaeon, First Fragment

# = with Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Revocation, Spite, Uncured, Buried Above Ground