Florence and the Machine announce 2019 North American tour

Florence and the Machine will spend the dog days of summer touring North America in support of their latest album, High As Hope. Even better, they’ll be joined by some equally compelling opening acts.

Over the course of the 17-date swing, which takes place throughout May and June, Florence and Co. will share the stage with Christine and the Queens, Blood Orange, Perfume Genius, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.



Tickets for the upcoming jaunt go on sale beginning Friday, February 8th via LiveNation. Once they’re sold out, you can grab them via secondary markets including StubHub.

Check out Florence and the Machine’s full touring schedule below. Along with their headlining tour dates, the band is set to headline New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival as well as a number of European festivals.

You can get Florence and the Machine’s latest album and other pieces of vinyl via Reverb LP.

Florence and the Machine 2019 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich

03/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportlaeis

03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/18 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitur

03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre

03/24 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

03/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy

05/10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Acrosanti

05/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

05/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

05/15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

05/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Xfinity Center %

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion %

06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

06/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center +

06/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena +

06/29 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Princes Street Garden

08/10 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

^ = w/ Perfume Genius

* = w/ Christine and the Queens

% = w/ Blood Orange

+ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats