Florence and the Machine announce 2019 North American tour

Florence and the Machine will spend the dog days of summer touring North America in support of their latest album, High As Hope. Even better, they’ll be joined by some equally compelling opening acts.
Over the course of the 17-date swing, which takes place throughout May and June, Florence and Co. will share the stage with Christine and the Queens, Blood Orange, Perfume Genius, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.
Tickets for the upcoming jaunt go on sale beginning Friday, February 8th via LiveNation. Once they’re sold out, you can grab them via secondary markets including StubHub.
Check out Florence and the Machine’s full touring schedule below. Along with their headlining tour dates, the band is set to headline New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival as well as a number of European festivals.
You can get Florence and the Machine’s latest album and other pieces of vinyl via Reverb LP.
Florence and the Machine 2019 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich
03/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportlaeis
03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/18 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitur
03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre
03/24 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy
05/10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Acrosanti
05/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
05/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
05/15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
05/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %
05/24 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %
05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Xfinity Center %
06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion %
06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
06/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center +
06/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena +
06/29 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time
08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Princes Street Garden
08/10 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
^ = w/ Perfume Genius
* = w/ Christine and the Queens
% = w/ Blood Orange
+ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats