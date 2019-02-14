Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Foals reveal lively new song “On the Luna”: Stream

Everything Not Saved Part 1 hits shelves next month

by
on February 14, 2019, 4:11pm
0 comments
Foals "On the Luna" song music video release
Foals in new video for "On the Luna"

Foals have an ambitious 2019 planned, with not one, but two new albums on the way, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2. March 8th will bring us Part 1, which is being teased today with a new song called “On the Luna”.

The follow-up to January’s “Exits” single, it features bright, ’80s-style synths matched up with lively guitar riffs. The track also comes with a similarly fun music video comprised of concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments from Foals’ Everything Not Saved recording sessions.

Check it out below.

Part 2 of Everything Not Saved is due to arrive in the fall. Both albums serve as Foals’ first full-lengths since What Went Down from 2015.

In support of the pair of projects, the British rockers will tour North America and Europe beginning in March. Along for the ride are opening acts Preoccupations, Bear Hands, and Omni. You can get tickets here.

Pick up past Foals releases on vinyl by heading to ReverbLP.

image

Interpol's Top 5 Music Videos

image

Jack White’s Gnarliest Riffs

image

5 Things You Didn't Know

image

Arcade Fire’s Best Songs

image

Jimmy Eat World Fan Q&A

Previous Story
For Valentine’s Day, Kanye trapped Kenny G in a minefield of roses
Next Story
A bunch of ’80s one-hit wonders are touring together this summer
No comments