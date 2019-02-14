Foals reveal lively new song “On the Luna”: Stream

Foals in new video for "On the Luna"

Foals have an ambitious 2019 planned, with not one, but two new albums on the way, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2. March 8th will bring us Part 1, which is being teased today with a new song called “On the Luna”.

The follow-up to January’s “Exits” single, it features bright, ’80s-style synths matched up with lively guitar riffs. The track also comes with a similarly fun music video comprised of concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments from Foals’ Everything Not Saved recording sessions.



Check it out below.

Part 2 of Everything Not Saved is due to arrive in the fall. Both albums serve as Foals’ first full-lengths since What Went Down from 2015.

In support of the pair of projects, the British rockers will tour North America and Europe beginning in March. Along for the ride are opening acts Preoccupations, Bear Hands, and Omni. You can get tickets here.

Pick up past Foals releases on vinyl by heading to ReverbLP.