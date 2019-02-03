Foo Fighters joined by Perry Farrell, Tom Morello, and Queen’s Roger Taylor for Super Bowl concert: Watch

Foo Fighters with Perry Farrell, Tom Morello, and Zac Brown, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Atlanta, Foo Fighters headlined DirecTV Super Saturday Night pre-party concert. The 19-song performance, which was streamed live online, consisted largely of greatest hits and covers.

Over the course of the evening, the band was also joined on stage by several guests, including Queen’s Roger Taylor, who joined Foo Fighters for “Under Pressure”, as well as by Tom Morello and Zac Brown, who sat in for a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”. Morello and Brown also stuck around for a performance of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” featuring an appearance from Perry Farrell himself. Legendary saxophonist Dave Koz also joined the band on “La De Da”.



You can replay the set in full below. Run the Jewels opened the night with a seven-song set, which is also included within the live stream replay.

Setlist:

All My Life (with “Cat Scratch Fever” interlude)

Learn to Fly

The Pretender (with “Train Kept a Rolling” interlude)

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Times Like These

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

La Dee Da (with Dave Koz)

Guitar Solo / Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop / Day-Oh

Under Pressure (Queen cover) (with Roger Taylor)

Monkey Wrench

Run

War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover) (with Zac Brown and Tom Morello)

Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell, Zac Brown, and Tom Morello)

Best of You

Everlong