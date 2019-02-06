Foxygen announce new album, Seeing Other People, share “Livin’ a Lie”: Stream

Foxygen, photo by Nicky Giraffe

On April 26th, Foxygen will return with a new album called Seeing Other People. Due out via Jagjaguwar, Sam France and Jonathan Rado’s sixth studio effort to date follows Hang from 2017.

All nine tracks on the LP were written and produced by Foxygen at Sonora Recorders in Los Feliz, California. The duo was also joined in the studio by legendary drummer Jim Keltner, known for his work with Bob Dylan, John Lennon, and Eric Clapton. Engineering and mixing was later handled by Shawn Everett.



The Hang follow-up finds France and Rado tapping into more classic pop and rock sounds, and channeling something they’ve described as “Sad-Boy Plastic-Soul Adult-Contemporary Cartoon-Noir Music.” As its title implies, the album is also about goodbyes and moving on, as France elaborated in press statement:

“Goodbye to the drugs, to the partying. Goodbye to my twenties now, Goodbye to my Saint Laurent-model-body. Goodbye, hopefully, to the anxiety attacks. Goodbye to beating myself up because I didn’t fit into those leather pants anymore. Fuck it. Goodbye to the facilities. And goodbye the leeches in my life.”

France noticeably noted that the farewells also apply to touring. “Goodbye to the touring circus — that’s right, no more shows or tours for a while.”

As a first look at Seeing Other People, the psychedelic rockers have shared “Livin’ a Lie”, a lead single about fame. It comes with an accompanying Alessandra Lichtenfeld-directed music video, which was filmed in Calabasas and the band’s hometown, Westlake Village, in the wake of the California wildfires.

Check it out below.

Pre-orders for Seeing Other People are ongoing. Pick up other Foxygen releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.

Seeing Other People Artwork:

Seeing Other People Tracklist:

01. Work

02. Mona

03. Seeing Other People

04. Face The Facts

05. Livin’ A Lie

06. The Thing Is

07. News

08. Flag At Half-Mast

09. The Conclusion