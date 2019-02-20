Menu
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib reunite on new song “Flat Tummy Tea”: Stream

Taken from the pair's upcoming collaborative album, Bandana

by
on February 20, 2019, 3:45pm
Freddie Gibbs Madlib "Flat Tummy Tea" Bandana collaboration album
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, photo by Nick Walker

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib are combining their talents once again for a new collaborative album, Bandana. The effort will serve as the follow-up to the pair’s acclaimed 2014 joint effort, Pinata.

The Indiana rapper and California producer completed the LP in the last few weeks, and today they’re sharing the first track from the effort. It’s titled “Flat Tummy Tea” and finds the two seamlessly reigniting their collaborative spark. Specifically, Gibbs uses his time at the mic slamming the slave trade (“Crackers came to Africa/ Ravaged ruffle they rummage me/ America was the name of they fucking company”) and even sneaking in a jab at Spike Lee.

Take a listen below.

Gibbs dropped his Fetti mixtape with Curren$y and The Alchemist this past October.

To purchase Gibbs’ releases on vinyl, head on over to ReverbLP.

