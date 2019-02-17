Freddy Krueger’s glove tops TSA’s list of wackiest finds of 2018

Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Well, we know where Freddy Krueger has been all these years: Atlanta.

Earlier this week, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released their annual list of most unusual finds for 2018, and at the top of it all is Freddy’s iconic razor glove.



The glove was taken at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last May, and the administration shared a photo of it to their Instagram, including a pretty clever caption.

“It’s safe to sleep on Elm Street again,” they reported. “Freddy lost his glove at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). He got burned after forgetting to take it off before going through the TSA checkpoint.”

Take a look below.

It’s actually fitting that Freddy would be hanging around the airport. Between the constant lines, the grotesque coughing, and the sudden delays, the airport often feels like a nightmare, especially with all those James Patterson novels lying around.

All joking aside, the glove was hardly the only oddity uncovered. Other noteworthy items that made the list include an inert mortal round, tuxedo “grenades”, and, no joke, a live snake in a hard drive that was seized in Miami. Take a look at the video for yourself below.

Need more Freddy? Check out the second season premiere of our Halloweenies podcast, which will spend all of 2019 daydreaming their way through the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. From now until the end of the year, they’ll be dissecting one movie a month. Listen below.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS