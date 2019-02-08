Fuji Rock 2019: The Cure, Thom Yorke, Chemical Brothers to headline Japanese festival

The Cure (Lior Phillips), Thom Yorke (Autumn Andel), Sia (Philip Cosores)

Fuji Rock has revealed its preliminary lineup for 2019. The annual Japanese music festival takes place July 26th-28th at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture.

The impressive bill is led by The Cure, Thom Yorke, Chemical Brothers, and Sia. Other notable acts include Janelle Monáe, James Blake, Death Cab For Cutie, Mitski, Gary Clark Jr., King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Cake, American Football, Kaytranada, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Toro y Moi, Alvvays, Calpurnia, Daniel Caesar, Khruangbin, and Stella Donnelly, among others. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.



You can find ticketing details and other information via the festival’s website.