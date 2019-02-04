FX’s What We Do In The Shadows sets premiere date and releases first full trailer: Watch

FX's What We Do In The Shadows

Ever since fans finished Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 wonderfully asinine vampire mockumentary, What We Do In The Shadows, they’ve been thirsty for more. Well, good news: FX has finally set a premiere date for its highly anticipated spinoff series: Wednesday, March 27th.

What’s more, the network has shared the first official trailer, which follows a string of recent teasers and introduces our new Staten Island vamps, as portrayed by Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch of On Cinema fame. Watch it below.



FX’s What We Do in the Shadows is actually the third spin-off of the sleeper indie hit movie from Flight of the Conchords’ Clement and Thor: Ragnarok director Waititi. A mini-series entitled Wellington Paranormal and focusing on the two cops from the movie, Karen (Karen O’Leary) and Mike (Mike Minogue), premiered on New Zealand’s TVNZ 2 last year. Waititi and Clement are also working on a theatrical sequel called We’re Wolves about the group of werewolves led by Rhys Darby.

Below you can read the show’s full and slightly exhaustive synopsis:

The self-appointed leader of the group is “Nandor The Relentless” (Kayvan Novak), a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire, who has taken the helm of the group despite many of his Old World tactics resulting in what some might politely refer to as bupkis. Then there’s the British vampire “Laszlo” (Matt Berry) – a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He’s a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there’s “Nadja” (Natasia Demetriou): the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo’s Clyde. Her wisdom and provocative tales from times past allow us insight into the many ups and downs of living an immortal life.

Also cohabiting in the vampire household is “Guillermo” (Harvey Guillén), Nandor’s familiar (a.k.a. servant/protector during the daylight hours), who wants nothing more than to be made a real vampire just like his master. Also lurking about is “Colin Robinson” (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts — he feasts on humans, but not on their blood. A frequent visitor is Nadja’s new friend, “Jenna” (Beanie Feldstein), a student at a nearby community college. She loves LARPing, boys, and art history, and for some reason has been rather confused lately as to why it is she so ravenously craves the flesh of the living.