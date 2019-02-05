George Clinton announces final tour dates with Parliament-Funkadelic

George Clinton

After 50 years of bringing the funk across the universe, George Clinton is ready to retire. Today, he’s announced his final tour dates with his long-running outfit the Parliament–Funkadelic, who will go on one last adventure this spring and summer in what they’re calling the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour.”

“It’s coming right on time,” Clinton admitted to Rolling Stone. “I would love to keep on doing this, but I’ll be 78 in a few more months. Even though I feel like I’m just getting started, the reality is the group needs to go ahead and keep it going.”



Clinton told Rolling Stone that his retirement has actually been in the works several years, and the proof is in the pudding. In 2017, he released his memoir, that same year he dropped a Funkadelic record, and last year he did the same with Parliament. To top it off, he’ll receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys this coming May at a special ceremony.

“It’s never been about me or no particular thing,” Clinton argued. “The whole truth has always been what it’s about. As I’m getting ready to get a lifetime achievement award and all of that, there’s so many people that’s been in the band, it’s hard to even pick who all the people are. So people won’t get to see a lot of people, but still that award will belong to everybody that’s participated in making the P-Funk what it is. It will be for all the people that’s ever been through the P-Funk army.”

That army will be making its way all across the world. In addition to an erratic set of North American dates alongside acts like Galactic and Fishbone, the group will join the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a nostalgic run Down Under starting this month. If you recall, Clinton produced the group’s second album, 1985’s Freaky Styley, which makes this also something of a proper bookend for the guy.

Consult below, and get tickets here.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic 2019 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #

02/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #

02/23 – Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate #

02/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre #

02/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre #

02/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena #

03/02 – Geelong, AU @ Mount Duneed Winery #

03/03 – Adelaide, AU @ Super Cars Post Race Concert #

03/05 – Perth, AU @ N.I.B. Stadium #

03/10 – Northampton, MA @ Mass MOCA

04/11 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

04/12 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

04/13 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

04/14 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

04/20 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theater

04/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest

04/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

04/27 – Osaka, JP @ Billboard Live

04/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Billboard Live

04/30 – Tokyo, JP @ Billboard Live

05/26 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

06/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live *

06/04 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage &

06/05 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Pavilion &

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall &

06/09 – Columbia, MD @ Capital Jazz Festival

06/15 – Tunica, MS @ Gold Strike Casino

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater &

08/03 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery &

08/04 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino ^

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo &

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo &

08/11 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater &

08/15 – Denver, CO @ TBA &

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater &

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl &

# = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

* = w/ Galactic, Fishbone and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf

& = w/ Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf

^ = w/ Zapp, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf