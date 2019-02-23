George Clinton joins Red Hot Chili Peppers for “Give It Away”: Watch

George Clinton and Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ relationship with George Clinton extends back over three decades. The funk legend famously produced their 1985 sophomore album, Freaky Styley. Years later, when Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Clinton was on hand and joined the band for a performance of “Higher Ground”. So, as Clinton embarks on his final tour with Parliament Funkadelic, it’s only fitting that he’s spending some time on the road with the Chili Peppers.

The Parliament Funkadelic are opening Chili Peppers’ ongoing leg of Australian dates, and during a recent gig in Sydney, Clinton joined his longtime collaborators on stage to perform “Give It Away”. In an Instagram post commemorating the performance, Chili Peppers wrote, “NOTHIN BUT THE DOG IN YA 🙌🏽 #GEORGECLINTON”. Watch fan-shot footage below.



Parliament-Funkadelic’s “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” runs through August, and you can get tickets here.