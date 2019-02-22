Win the Oscar-nominated Black Panther score on vinyl

Black Panther isn’t just a culturally relevant blockbuster, but it’s a top-to-bottom critical smash. The film itself was nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Oscars, but even the music has seen a flood of accolades. Kendrick Lamar’s soundtrack has seen a ton of praise, even taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance (“King’s Dead”). But it was Ludwig Göransson that got the more prestigious award for movie music: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

This weekend, Göransson's score is up for another big on at the Academy Awards, where it will compete for Best Original Score.



Black Panther Score Artwork: