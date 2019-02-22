Menu
Giveaways
A chance to win the hottest goods in pop culture

Win the Oscar-nominated Black Panther score on vinyl

Take home Ludwig Göransson's Grammy-winning compositions

by
on February 22, 2019, 3:49pm
0 comments
black panther score vinyl Ludwig Göransson contest giveaway win

Black Panther isn’t just a culturally relevant blockbuster, but it’s a top-to-bottom critical smash. The film itself was nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Oscars, but even the music has seen a flood of accolades. Kendrick Lamar’s soundtrack has seen a ton of praise, even taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance (“King’s Dead”). But it was Ludwig Göransson that got the more prestigious award for movie music: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

This weekend, Göransson’s score is up for another big on at the Academy Awards, where it will compete for Best Original Score. In celebration of all the recognition, we’re giving fans a chance to bring Göransson’s compositions home by giving away three (3) copies of the Black Panther score on vinyl. That means three winners will each get their own copy of the Marvel Music/Hollywood Records release. To enter, simply fill out the widget below.

Black Panther Score Vinyl Giveaway

Black Panther Score Artwork:

black panther score vinyl ludwig gocc88ransson contest giveaway win cover album artwork 1 Win the Oscar nominated Black Panther score on vinyl

Previous Story
Mike Shinoda unveils two new songs, “Prove You Wrong” and “What the Words Meant”: Stream
Next Story
The Eric Andre Show’s Kraft Punk to star in EDM-laced political special on Adult Swim
No comments