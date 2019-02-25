Gizmo and the Gremlins to return for new animated series

Gremlins 2 (Warner Bros.)

Get ready for cute overload: Gizmo and the Gremlins are back.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Television and Amblin Television are currently looking to adapt Joe Dante’s iconic monster movies for a new animated series that will be a part of their new streaming platform WarnerMedia.



The series will serve as a prequel to the 1984 original and its batshit crazy 1990 sequel, following a much younger Mr. Wing (portrayed as Keye Luke in the films) as he goes on a number of adventures with his TV-loving Mogwai, Gizmo.

TKO Studios co-founder Tze Chun will write and executive produce the series. Chun’s resume includes films like 2013’s Cold Comes the Night, which starred Bryan Cranston, and more recent TV fare such as Gotham and Once Upon a Time.

Here’s hoping he gives Star Magic Jackson, Jr. a ring.