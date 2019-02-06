Menu
Grammys 2019: St. Vincent, Travis Scott, and Lady Gaga to perform

St. Vincent will share the stage with Dua Lipa

by
February 06, 2019
The 2019 Grammys continue to add its performance lineup ahead of this weekend’s ceremony.

As announced today, St. Vincent — nominated for Best Alternative Rock Album — will perform with rising pop star Dua Lipa. On the heels of his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Travis Scott is also confirmed to perform. So too is Lady Gaga, though she’ll appear sans A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper (they’re apparently saving their onstage duet of “Shallow” for the Oscars).

Already the likes of Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, and Cardi B have been announced as Grammy performers. Oh, and Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers will be doing something together.

However, one artist who won’t be appearing is Ariana Grande, who’s reportedly sitting out of the Grammys over a dispute with producers.

The 2019 Grammys take place Sunday and will broadcast live on CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

