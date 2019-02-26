Rare recording of unreleased Green Day track “Stay” surfaces from 1989 gig: Stream

Green Day, photo by Heather Kaplan

Earlier this month, we celebrated 25 years of Green Day’s breakthrough album Dookie. However, the East Bay rockers had been punching the punk rock clock long before we all were singing “Basket Case” in our living rooms.

Case in point: A rare recording of unreleased track “Stay” has surfaced online this week, dating all the way back to the band’s opening gig for Killdozer at Berkeley Square on July 22nd, 1989. It’s surprisingly clean, too, sounding professionally recorded even.



For awhile, the track was dubbed “World vs. World” by fans. However, original drummer John Kiffmeyer cleared that up in 2017, while also confirming that the track was originally written for an indie flick being made by Billie Joe Armstrong’s brother.

You can stream the track and consult the show’s setlist for context below. If that’s not enough, revisit our recent episode of Album of the Week in which host DC Hendrix and writer Kayleigh Hughes discuss the ensuing legacy of Dookie.

After that, you’ll probably wanna grab some Green Day vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Setlist:

Sweet Children

I Want to Be Alone

Going to Pasalacqua

The One I Want

16

Knowledge

Don’t Leave Me

I Was There

Jennifer (Unofficial title; only known performance)

1000 Hours

Green Day

At the Library

Disappearing Boy

Stay

Maybe Forever (Unofficial title; only known performance)

Dry Ice

