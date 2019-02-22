Gunna drops new album, Drip or Drown 2: Stream

Gunna has let loose his new album, Drip or Drown 2. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Out via Young Thug imprint YSL Records, the 16-track collection serves as the Georgia rapper’s first proper full-length. It follows a string of mixtapes, such as last year’s Drip Season, and Drip Harder, his acclaimed collaborative LP with Lil Baby released in October. (Do you sense a theme in title here?)
For Drip or Drown 2, the Travis Scott and Future associate enlisted the talents of fellow rappers Playboi Carti (“Same Yung N***a”) and Young Thug (“3 Headed Snake”). Gunna also has reunited with Lil Baby on the NBA-referencing song “Derek Fisher”.
To preview the record, Gunna previously dropped two singles in “One Call” and “Speed It Up”. Listen to the full thing below.
Gunna will support the new album on his corresponding “Drip or Drown 2 Tour”, which officially launches at the end of March. You can get tickets here. The MC is also scheduled to perform at a series of festivals this summer, including New Orleans’ Buku Project, Maryland’s Broccoli City, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and Longitude in Dublin.
Drip or Drown 2 Artwork:
Drip or Drown 2 Tracklist:
01. Wit It
02. Outstanding
03. One Call
04. Cash War
05. Richard Millie Plain
06. Yao Ming
07. Idk Why
08. Derek Fisher (feat. Lil Baby)
09. Baby Birkin
10. Speed It Up
11. 3 Headed Snake (feat. Young Thug)
12. Big Shot
13. On a Mountain
14. Out the Hood
15. Same Yung N***a (feat. Playboi Carti)
16. Who You Foolin