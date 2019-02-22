Gunna drops new album, Drip or Drown 2: Stream

Gunna

Gunna has let loose his new album, Drip or Drown 2. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Out via Young Thug imprint YSL Records, the 16-track collection serves as the Georgia rapper’s first proper full-length. It follows a string of mixtapes, such as last year’s Drip Season, and Drip Harder, his acclaimed collaborative LP with Lil Baby released in October. (Do you sense a theme in title here?)



(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time)

For Drip or Drown 2, the Travis Scott and Future associate enlisted the talents of fellow rappers Playboi Carti (“Same Yung N***a”) and Young Thug (“3 Headed Snake”). Gunna also has reunited with Lil Baby on the NBA-referencing song “Derek Fisher”.

To preview the record, Gunna previously dropped two singles in “One Call” and “Speed It Up”. Listen to the full thing below.

Gunna will support the new album on his corresponding “Drip or Drown 2 Tour”, which officially launches at the end of March. You can get tickets here. The MC is also scheduled to perform at a series of festivals this summer, including New Orleans’ Buku Project, Maryland’s Broccoli City, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and Longitude in Dublin.

Drip or Drown 2 Artwork:

Drip or Drown 2 Tracklist:

01. Wit It

02. Outstanding

03. One Call

04. Cash War

05. Richard Millie Plain

06. Yao Ming

07. Idk Why

08. Derek Fisher (feat. Lil Baby)

09. Baby Birkin

10. Speed It Up

11. 3 Headed Snake (feat. Young Thug)

12. Big Shot

13. On a Mountain

14. Out the Hood

15. Same Yung N***a (feat. Playboi Carti)

16. Who You Foolin