“Hammer’s House Party Tour” features all your favorite ’90s rap acts on one stage

Get your flip phones and thongs ready for MC Hammer and Sisqo

Earlier this month brought word of “Lost 80s Live”, a tour dedicated to ’80s one-hit wonders like A Flock of Seagulls and Real Life. Now it appears the next nostalgia train is pulling out of the station and headed straight for the ’90s, with a new concert experience that spotlights the decade’s most iconic rap and R&B artists. Yes, it’s time to dust off the flip phones and hammer pants, because here comes “Hammer’s House Party Tour”.

Led by “U Can’t Touch This” hitmaker MC Hammer, the trek will feature a revolving door of other throwback acts such as En Vogue, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Sisqo, Kid ‘n Play, Doug E Fresh, Color Me Badd, and “This is How We Do It” star Montell Jordan. Also on board for the ride on select dates are Rob Base, Coolio, The Funky Bunch, and 2 Live Crew, among others. You can get tickets here.



(Read: The 100 Best One-Hit Wonder Songs of All Time)

“Hammer’s House Party Tour” officially runs from April to August and will see Hammer & co. make stops in Las Vegas, Tallahassee, Houston, and various cities in California, including Saratoga, Lincoln, and Irvine. The itinerary also lists dates in Noblesville, Indiana; Clarkston, Michigan; Englewood, Colorado; and Tinley Park, Illinois.

For MC Hammer, the tour marks his first major outing in almost 30 years.

Check out the full tour schedule below and note each night’s specific lineup. Grab tickets here.

“Hammer’s House Party Tour” 2019 Dates:

04/06 – Tallahassee, FL @ Doak Campbell Stadium (MC Hammer, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc)

06/07 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery (MC Hammer, En Vogue, Tone Loc)

06/08 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort (MC Hammer, En Vogue, Montell Jordan)

07/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew)

07/13 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, Tone Loc, Young MC, 2 Live Crew, The Funky Bunch)

07/19 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, The Funky Bunch)

07/25 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Kid n Play, 2 Live Crew, The Funky Bunch)

07/26 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Coolio, Biz Markie, DJ Kool)

07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (MC Hammer, Kid n Play, Coolio, Biz Markie, DJ Kool)

08/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Kid n Play, Sisqo, 2 Live Crew)

08/03 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Doug E Fresh, Kid n Play, Rob Base, Tone Loc)

08/09 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc, Tag Team)

Fall into the ’90s nostalgia hole by revisiting the below hits.