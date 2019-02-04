Hannah Gadsby announces first ever US tour

Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby is embarking on her first ever US tour following the success of her 2018 Netflix special Nanette. The veteran Tasmanian comic will be performing a new show entitled Douglas, named after her pet dog, which features material inspired by the success of Nanette and what she learned in its aftermath.

The show will premiere in Melbourne before she heads across the Pacific for dates in the States. Gadsby’s US tlegek begins at the end of April in San Francisco, with further stops in Portland, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, and elsewhere before wrapping up back in California with a performance in Los Angeles.



Find the full itinerary below, as well as a short announcement video from Gadsby. Tickets go on sale February 8th, with further dates expected to be added in the coming months.

Gadsby notably told interviewers she intended to quit comedy after Nanette, yet has seemingly backtracked on that statement as she preps a big return with both Douglas and the release of her memoir, Ten Steps to Nanette, later this year.

Hannah Gadsby 2019 US Tour Dates:

03/27-04/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Arts Centre Melbourne

04/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

05/30 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

06/02 – Houston, TX @ Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

06/25 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

06/29 – Nashville, TN @ James K Polk Theater

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at The Ace Hotel