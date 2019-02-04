Hannah Gadsby announces first ever US tour

Hannah Gadsby is embarking on her first ever US tour following the success of her 2018 Netflix special Nanette. The veteran Tasmanian comic will be performing a new show entitled Douglas, named after her pet dog, which features material inspired by the success of Nanette and what she learned in its aftermath.
The show will premiere in Melbourne before she heads across the Pacific for dates in the States. Gadsby’s US tlegek begins at the end of April in San Francisco, with further stops in Portland, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, and elsewhere before wrapping up back in California with a performance in Los Angeles.
Find the full itinerary below, as well as a short announcement video from Gadsby. Tickets go on sale February 8th, with further dates expected to be added in the coming months.
Gadsby notably told interviewers she intended to quit comedy after Nanette, yet has seemingly backtracked on that statement as she preps a big return with both Douglas and the release of her memoir, Ten Steps to Nanette, later this year.
Hannah Gadsby 2019 US Tour Dates:
03/27-04/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Arts Centre Melbourne
04/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
05/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
05/30 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
06/02 – Houston, TX @ Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
06/25 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
06/29 – Nashville, TN @ James K Polk Theater
07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at The Ace Hotel