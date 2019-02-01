Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham get friendly in trailer for Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw: Watch

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal)

The first of what may lead to several Fast and Furious spinoffs finds future U.S. president Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their characters from Fast Five and onward in the aptly titled Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw.

Today, Universal has released the first teaser trailer ahead of Super Bowl LIII, which finds the two blockbuster stars hooking up to solve a mystery and take down the villainous Idris Elba. You gotta love the remixed version of War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends”.



After all, they’re family! Watch below.

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and Elba, Hobbs and Shaw stars Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. Director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) works from a screenplay written by go-to Furious screenwriter Chris Morgan.

Hobbs and Shaw hit the gas on August 2nd.