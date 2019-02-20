Idris Elba to make Saturday Night Live hosting debut in March

Idris Elba

Idris Elba is set to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this season.

On March 9th, the 46-year-old Brit will be joined by another first-timer, musical guest Khalid. Elba’s hosting gig will help kick off the second half of the comic sketch program’s 44th season. The program reconvenes after a short break on March 2nd with former SNL writer John Mulaney hosting alongside country artist Thomas Rhett.



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Family Movies of 2019)

Outside of his forthcoming NBC appearance, Elba has a particularly heavy 2019 calendar. His fifth season of Luther just debuted, and March will see him drop his directorial debut with the release of Yardie. He’ll also star in Netflix’s new comedy series Turn up Charlie, and is set to appear in Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw and a film version of the hit Broadway show Cats. Come April, he’ll perform a DJ set at Coachella.