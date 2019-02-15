Iron Maiden announce second batch of remastered Digipak CD reissues

Iron Maiden Somewhere in Time Deluxe Digipak, via BMG

As they promised when they announced the release of the first batch of album reissues, Iron Maiden have unveiled the release date of the second group of “The Studio Collection” reissues with promises of more on the way this year.

Out on March 22nd will be new Digipak CD issues of Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, and No Prayer for the Dying, albums the band released between 1984 and 1990.



Additionally, with Somewhere In Time, fans will have the option of buying a standard CD edition or grabbing a collectors edition that comes with an Eddie figurine and a patch for your sleeveless denim vest.

The music on each comes from remasters that the band oversaw for digital release in 2015 and were previously used for vinyl reissues in 2017. This is the first time these versions will be available on CD, with pre-orders available at this location.

From there, Iron Maiden will release two more batches of CD reissues in May and June of this year that will comprise the rest of the band’s discography to date. In May, we’ll get Fear of the Dark (standard/collectors), The X Factor, Virtual XI, and Brave New World. And July will see the release of Dance of Death, A Matter Of Life and Death (standard/collectors), The Final Frontier, and The Book of Souls.

“We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015,” said bassist Steve Harris of all the reissues. “I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now, too.”

Up next for the band is a new leg of their “Legacy of the Beast Tour” through North and South America. This run of shows kicks off on July 19th at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, and wraps up on October 15th at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile. You can get tickets here.