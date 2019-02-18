Menu
J. Cole, Meek Mill perform at 2019 NBA All-Star Game: Watch

Plus, Carly Rae Jepsen sings the Canadian National Anthem

by
on February 17, 2019, 10:45pm
J Cole and Meek Mill at NBA All-Star Game
With this year’s All-Star Game taking place in Charlotte, the NBA opted for some local fare to serve as its halftime entertainment. North Carolina’s own J. Cole headlined the festivities.

He delivered a fiery set featuring performances of his latest single, “Middle Child”, along with “ATM”, “Love Yourz”, and “No Role Modelz”. And in a show of support to 21 Savage, J Cole ran through his verse on “a lot”. Replay the full set below.

Earlier in the evening, Meek Mill soundtracked the players’ instructions with a mini-set featuring “Intro”, “Going Bad”, “Uptown Anthem”, and “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro).”

And if that weren’t enough, Carly Rae Jepsen made an all-too-brief appearance to sing the Canadian National Anthem.

